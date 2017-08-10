Edition:
Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO)

CNE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$4.02
Open
$4.02
Day's High
$4.04
Day's Low
$4.01
Volume
128,761
Avg. Vol
224,361
52-wk High
$4.80
52-wk Low
$3.62

About

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and Ecuador. It owns approximately 0.5% interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC), which owns a pipeline system that focuses on... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.17
Market Cap(Mil.): $708.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 175.84
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about CNE.TO

BRIEF-Canacol Energy reports Q2 ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.14​

* Canacol Energy Ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.14​

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Canacol Energy enters into Sabanas Gas flowline agreement

* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into Sabanas Gas flowline agreement

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Canacol Energy reports Q1 results

* Average production volumes increased 55% to 16,992 boepd for three months ended march 31, 2017

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Canacol Energy says acquired operated interest in the SSJN7 E&P contract

* Canacol Energy Ltd. Consolidates core gas exploration position with acquisition of operated interest in the ssjn7 e&p contract, lower magdalena valley basin

Apr 25 2017
