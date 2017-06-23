Edition:
Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

537.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.55 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs540.70
Open
Rs541.00
Day's High
Rs544.60
Day's Low
Rs532.25
Volume
134,995
Avg. Vol
541,455
52-wk High
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98

About

Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a housing finance company. The Company offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans. Its housing loan products include individual home loans and various schemes related to the construction... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs71,495.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 133.10
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about CNFH.NS

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio

* Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5

Jun 23 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares

* Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 02 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees

* Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs

* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 08 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago

Apr 25 2017
