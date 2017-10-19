Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)
CNTP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
279.85INR
19 Oct 2017
279.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.20 (+0.79%)
Rs2.20 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs277.65
Rs277.65
Open
Rs280.50
Rs280.50
Day's High
Rs283.50
Rs283.50
Day's Low
Rs278.00
Rs278.00
Volume
110,720
110,720
Avg. Vol
357,072
357,072
52-wk High
Rs314.00
Rs314.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.45
Rs154.45
About
Century Plyboards (India) Limited is a plywood manufacturer. The Company's segments include plywood, laminate, CFS services and Others. The Company's geographical segments are demarcated into India and overseas. The plywood segment includes plywood, block-board, veneer and timber. The laminate segment includes decorative... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|47.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|2.24
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.