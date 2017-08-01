Coats Group PLC (COA.L)
85.45GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.85 (-0.98%)
86.30
85.20
88.00
84.90
10,497,640
4,264,811
90.00
36.75
About
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-UK's Financial Reporting Council updates on Coats Group probe
* UK'S FRC - ANNOUNCED THAT SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION AMENDED TO INCLUDE CONDUCT OF A FURTHER MEMBER AND TO EXTEND PERIOD UNDER INVESTIGATION, TO START FROM 2002, IN COATS GROUP INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised by the U.S. Food and Drug A
BRIEF-Coats signs settlement agreement with Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme
* Has signed a binding settlement agreement with trustee of Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme
BRIEF-Coats says group sales up 5 pct for period Jan 1 to April 30
* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 group sales up 5 percent year-on-year