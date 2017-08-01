Edition:
Coats Group PLC (COA.L)

COA.L on London Stock Exchange

85.45GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.85 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
86.30
Open
85.20
Day's High
88.00
Day's Low
84.90
Volume
10,497,640
Avg. Vol
4,264,811
52-wk High
90.00
52-wk Low
36.75

Coats Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in industrial thread manufacturing. The Company's segments are Industrial and Crafts. It offers clothing, accessories, furniture, fiber optics and healthcare items. It also offers technical threads used in various industries, such as automotive; bedding and mattresses;... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.29 11.32
ROE: -- 4.73 15.18

Latest News about COA.L

BRIEF-UK's Financial Reporting Council updates on Coats Group probe

* UK'S FRC - ANNOUNCED THAT SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION AMENDED TO INCLUDE CONDUCT OF A FURTHER MEMBER AND TO EXTEND PERIOD UNDER INVESTIGATION, TO START FROM 2002, IN COATS GROUP INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Aug 01 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised by the U.S. Food and Drug A

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-Coats signs settlement agreement with Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme

* Has signed a binding settlement agreement with trustee of Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme

Jun 26 2017

BRIEF-Coats says group sales up 5 pct for period Jan 1 to April 30

* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 group sales up 5 percent year-on-year

May 17 2017
