Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-India raises $1.5 bln in IPO of reinsurer GIC Re MUMBAI, Oct 13 The Indian government raised about 98 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on Friday by selling some of its shares in General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, in the country's biggest listing in seven years.

Indian reinsurer GIC Re's $1.75 bln IPO fully subscribed MUMBAI, Oct 13 The initial public offering of General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, was fully subscribed on the last day of the offer, exchange data showed on Friday.

India seeks to raise up to $1.7 billion from state-run reinsurer GIC Re's IPO MUMBAI State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India's (GIC Re) initial public offering of shares next week seeks to raise as much 113.7 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in what will be India's second-biggest IPO.

World's largest coal miner looking to buy metal mines abroad NEW DELHI, Sept 29 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, has held internal talks to discuss buying metal mines abroad amid faltering revenues and rising employee costs, potentially signaling a strategy shift to cut reliance on the fossil fuel.

India's policy panel proposes break up of Coal India into 7 companies NEW DELHI, June 27 India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing, the government's policy think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.

Coal India wins tax-cut boost as environmentalists fret NEW DELHI State-run Coal India Ltd, saddled with millions of tonnes of unsold coal, is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of a controversial government decision to more than halve the local sales tax on the fuel after a jump in local supplies.