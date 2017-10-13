Edition:
Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

COAL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

286.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs290.20
Open
Rs290.90
Day's High
Rs291.00
Day's Low
Rs285.00
Volume
61,060
Avg. Vol
502,016
52-wk High
Rs337.30
52-wk Low
Rs234.00

Coal India Limited (CIL) is an India-based holding company. The Company is a coal mining company, which is engaged in the production and sale of coal. The Company offers products, including Coking Coal, Semi Coking Coal, Non-Coking Coal, Washed and Beneficiated Coal, Middlings, Rejects, Coal Fines/Coke Fines, and Tar/Heavy... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,774,078.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,207.41
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 6.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.09 11.32
ROE: -- 16.32 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates