Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

225.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs224.00
Open
Rs226.90
Day's High
Rs228.00
Day's Low
Rs224.05
Volume
7,838
Avg. Vol
100,360
52-wk High
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20

About

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited sells coffee beans, and provides hospitality services. The Company's segments include Coffee and related business, Leasing of commercial office space, Hospitality Services, Financial Services, Integrated Multimodal Logistics and Others. The Coffee and related business segment retails coffee and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs46,453.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 206.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about CODE.NS

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs on private placement basis

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas

* Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas with Coffee Day Enterprises Source text - http://bit.ly/2xQqzNw Further company coverage:

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software

* Says Coffee Day Trading agreed to divest entire 6.5 million shares in its associate Global Edge Software Source text - http://bit.ly/2wB3DnJ Further company coverage:

Sep 05 2017

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD

* Says unit Coffee Day Global Ltd bought wholly owned unit ONS Ventures SDN.BHD in Malaysia

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-India's Coffee Day Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up 51 pct

* June quarter consol profit 268.3 million rupees versus profit of 177.5 million rupees last year

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says Way2wealth Securities divests 95 pct stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors

* Says step down unit Way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd divests 95 percent stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors Source text: [Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that , step-down subsidiary of the Company "Way2wealth Securities Private Limited" has divested 47,499 [95.00 %] shares in its subsidiary Way2wealth Reality Advisors Private Limited.] Further company coverage:

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises March-qtr consol profit surges

* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 119.1 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 8.66 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rhXivD) Further company coverage:

May 18 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates