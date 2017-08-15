Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)
COHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,880.14ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-54.86 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
3,935.00
Open
3,935.00
Day's High
3,974.00
Day's Low
3,847.00
Volume
669,346
Avg. Vol
480,921
52-wk High
5,100.00
52-wk Low
3,387.00
About
Curro Holdings Limited is engaged in the provision of independent schools and education services. The Company develops, acquires and manages independent schools throughout South Africa. The Company's segments include Curro and Meridian. The Curro segment offers independent education and ancillary services. The Curro segment also... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R15,925.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|410.56
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|55.69
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.68
|15.18
BRIEF-Curro says HY HEPS up 22 pct to 26.9 cents
* HY OPERATIONAL EBITDA UP 24 PCT FROM 259 MLN RAND TO 322 MLN RAND
BRIEF-Curro sees HY HEPS up between 20-25 pct
* HEPS for six months ended 30 June 2017 will be between 26.4 cents and 27.5 cents per share, an increase of between 20-25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Curro Holdings buys Southern Business School Proprietary
* Curro re-affirms its intention to unbundle and list Stadio separately during course of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Curro Holdings says Stadio buys AFDA
* Stadio, has acquired 100 pct of issued share capital of The South African School Of Motion Picture Medium And Live Performance Proprietary Limited (AFDA)