Edition:
United States

Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS)

COKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs270.30
Open
Rs270.00
Day's High
Rs272.25
Day's Low
Rs270.00
Volume
9,324
Avg. Vol
336,390
52-wk High
Rs305.60
52-wk Low
Rs157.60

Chart for

About

Cox & Kings Limited is a diversified, multinational enterprise focused on the travel sector. The Company's principal products/services include Tours and Travels. The Company operates in approximately 25 countries across four business verticals. The Company offers various principal services, which include Destination Management,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs47,778.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 176.56
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 48.73 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.05 11.32
ROE: -- 11.71 15.18

Latest News about COKI.NS

BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India

* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.

Jun 02 2017

BRIEF-Cox & Kings approves demerger of foreign exchange division

* Says approved demerger of foreign exchange division into a separate financial services co Source text:http://bit.ly/2qx2cB2 Further company coverage:

May 30 2017

BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Travel Corp enter JV agreement with Der Touristik Group

* Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group

May 03 2017
» More COKI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates