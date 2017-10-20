Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)

Edition:
4.45ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+3.49%)
Prev Close
$4.30
Open
$4.30
Day's High
$4.45
Day's Low
$4.26
Volume
7,573,780
Avg. Vol
3,282,556
52-wk High
$4.54
52-wk Low
$2.51

Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (SCP) is an Argentina-based company active, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in three business areas: Oil and Petroleum products, Entertainment and Other activities. The Oil and Petroleum products area comprises the activities related to the refinery, storage and transportation of oil,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,280.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,719.09
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.62 11.32
ROE: -- 9.06 15.18

