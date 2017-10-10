Edition:
United States

Continental AG (CONG.DE)

CONG.DE on Xetra

213.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.45 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
€213.05
Open
€214.55
Day's High
€215.30
Day's Low
€213.05
Volume
362,566
Avg. Vol
389,200
52-wk High
€217.90
52-wk Low
€158.20

Chart for

About

Continental AG is an automotive supplier. The Company's segments include Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech and Other/consolidation. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems. The Chassis & Safety division consists of four business units: Vehicle Dynamics, Hydraulic... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): €42,701.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 200.01
Dividend: 4.25
Yield (%): 1.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about CONG.DE

Canada's Magna joins BMW-Intel self-driving car project

Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it had joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

Oct 10 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Magna joins BMW-Intel self-driving car project

Oct 10 Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it had joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

Oct 10 2017

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022

TOKYO Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Oct 10 2017

Fitch Affirms BorgWarner's IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BorgWarner Inc.'s (BWA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed BWA's unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes ratings at 'BBB+' and Commercial Paper (CP) program rating at 'F2'. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. BWA's ratings apply to a $1.2 billion unsecured revolving credit faci

Sep 27 2017

Fiat Chrysler joins BMW-Intel self-driving car alliance

SAN FRANCISCO/FRANKFURT Fiat Chrysler will join an alliance led by BMW to develop self-driving cars, intensifying a race by carmakers and technology companies to develop "robotaxis" which can be called up via smartphone and paid for by the minute.

Aug 16 2017

Fiat Chrysler joins autonomous driving team of BMW, Intel, Mobileye

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 16 Fiat Chrysler is joining the self-driving alliance led by BMW Group, Intel Corp and its Mobileye subsidiary, becoming the second automaker in the year-old group to opt to partner in developing an autonomous driving platform.

Aug 16 2017

BRIEF-Continental CFO says would not exclude M&A deal by year-end

* CFO says 'would not exclude' M&A announcement in remainder of 2017, otherwise 2017 would be 'first year' without M&A Further company coverage:

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Continental acquires Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider Quantum Inventions‍​

* ACQUIRES SINGAPORE BASED MOBILITY INTELLIGENCE PROVIDER QUANTUM INVENTIONS‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2tPHmC7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jul 07 2017

BRIEF-Continental acquires minority stake in French company Easymile

* ACQUIRES A MINORITY SHARE PARTICIPATION IN THE FRENCH COMPANY EASYMILE

Jul 04 2017

BRIEF-Continental sticks with guidance despite margin pressure

* Says margin pressure in sector is still very high, but sticks with guidance Further company coverage:

Jun 27 2017
» More CONG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates