Continental AG (CONG.DE)

Canada's Magna joins BMW-Intel self-driving car project Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it had joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022 TOKYO Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Fitch Affirms BorgWarner's IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BorgWarner Inc.'s (BWA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed BWA's unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes ratings at 'BBB+' and Commercial Paper (CP) program rating at 'F2'. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. BWA's ratings apply to a $1.2 billion unsecured revolving credit faci

Fiat Chrysler joins BMW-Intel self-driving car alliance SAN FRANCISCO/FRANKFURT Fiat Chrysler will join an alliance led by BMW to develop self-driving cars, intensifying a race by carmakers and technology companies to develop "robotaxis" which can be called up via smartphone and paid for by the minute.

BRIEF-Continental CFO says would not exclude M&A deal by year-end * CFO says 'would not exclude' M&A announcement in remainder of 2017, otherwise 2017 would be 'first year' without M&A Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Continental acquires Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider Quantum Inventions‍​ * ACQUIRES SINGAPORE BASED MOBILITY INTELLIGENCE PROVIDER QUANTUM INVENTIONS‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2tPHmC7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Continental acquires minority stake in French company Easymile * ACQUIRES A MINORITY SHARE PARTICIPATION IN THE FRENCH COMPANY EASYMILE