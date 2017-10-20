Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)
COSG.L on London Stock Exchange
436.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.25 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
438.25
Open
437.75
Day's High
438.50
Day's Low
434.50
Volume
47,392
Avg. Vol
182,684
52-wk High
494.50
52-wk Low
321.00
About
Costain Group PLC is a technology-based engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£457.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|104.85
|Dividend:
|4.75
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18