Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)
CP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
224.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$3.26 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
$220.90
Open
$222.20
Day's High
$225.59
Day's Low
$221.59
Volume
381,214
Avg. Vol
345,451
52-wk High
$225.59
52-wk Low
$186.21
About
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company's transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$26,023.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|146.56
|Dividend:
|0.45
|Yield (%):
|1.02
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.11
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.91
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.44
|15.18
BRIEF-Teamsters reach tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific
* Says Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division reached tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)
|$102.98
|+0.34
|CSX Corporation (CSX.OQ)
|$54.52
|+0.46
|Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC.N)
|$132.75
|+2.51
|Union Pacific Corporation (UNP.N)
|$112.99
|+0.98