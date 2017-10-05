Edition:
Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

CPG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,584.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
1,606.00
Open
1,613.00
Day's High
1,613.00
Day's Low
1,583.00
Volume
2,922,080
Avg. Vol
2,906,330
52-wk High
1,765.92
52-wk Low
1,350.96

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company's segments include North America, Europe, Rest of World and Central activities. The Europe segment includes Turkey and Russia. The Rest of World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): £25,051.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,581.51
Dividend: 61.00
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Fitch Affirms Sodexo at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based food service provider Sodexo SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by Sodexo's steady business model, which has proven quite resilient through economic cycles. Sodexo's business model is characterised by good geographic diversification, a large non-co

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Compass Group says Richard Cousins to step down as group CEO on March 31, 2018

* RICHARD COUSINS HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON 31 MARCH 2018

Sep 21 2017

ITV, defensives propel Britain's FTSE higher

LONDON, July 26 Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index advance on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks and mining shares.

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Compass Group Q3 organic revenue growth of 3.9 pct

* NORTH AMERICA IS PERFORMING STRONGLY; SEES FURTHER PROGRESS IN EUROPE AND REST OF WORLD IN Q4

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Compass Group announces payment of special dividend of c.1 bln stg

* Today announces payment of special dividend of approximately 1 billion stg to shareholders

Jul 17 2017
