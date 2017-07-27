Edition:
Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO)

CPG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$9.15
Open
$9.16
Day's High
$9.20
Day's Low
$9.00
Volume
2,729,179
Avg. Vol
2,477,976
52-wk High
$19.38
52-wk Low
$8.08

About

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Crescent Point) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas properties and related... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,979.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 545.45
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 3.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about CPG.TO

UPDATE 2-Crescent Point posts profit on higher output, oil prices

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.

Jul 27 2017

Canada's Crescent Point posts quarterly profit

July 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.

Jul 27 2017

UPDATE 1-Crescent Point Energy posts surprise quarterly profit

April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a surprise quarterly profit as higher realized prices for oil offset a marginal fall in production.

Apr 27 2017

