Capita PLC (CPI.L)

CPI.L on London Stock Exchange

530.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
533.50
Open
535.50
Day's High
538.50
Day's Low
525.00
Volume
2,072,803
Avg. Vol
2,441,772
52-wk High
721.00
52-wk Low
431.30

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company's segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,536.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 667.35
Dividend: 11.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Latest News about CPI.L

CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite

Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

Oct 16 2017

UPDATE 2-Capita names former Amec boss as CEO to lead turnaround

* Shares rise more than 2 percent (Adds CEO comments, new analyst quote)

Oct 10 2017

Capita appoints former Amec Foster Wheeler boss Lewis as CEO

Oct 10 Capita Plc appointed Jonathan Lewis as CEO on Tuesday and said the former boss of Amec Foster Wheeler would take up the role on Dec. 1 and join the board on the same day.

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Capita Managed IT Solutions acquires Smartschools

* ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF SMARTSCHOOLS, A CO. WEXFORD-BASED PROVIDER OF ICT SERVICES AND EQUIPMENT TO THE EDUCATION SECTOR

Sep 26 2017

Capita staff vote to strike over pension changes: Unite

The British outsourcing firm informed its employees of significant changes to their pension arrangements in June which would result in a "massive cut" in their retirement income, the trade union said.

Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 3-Leadership limbo and murky outlook drag down British outsourcer Capita

* Capita still looking for a new CEO (Writes through, adds quotes, background)

Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 2-Capita drops as accounting change cuts 2016 profit by a third

* Shares down 3.5 percent after tumbling to 3-month low (Adds company, analyst comments, shares, background)

Sep 07 2017

UK outsourcer Capita lowers 2016 profit after accounting changes

EDINBURGH, Sept 7 British outsourcer Capita , looking for a new CEO after a series of profit warnings, lowered its 2016 underlying operating profit on Thursday after adopting new accounting standards.

Sep 07 2017

Capita sells asset management arm to Link Group for 888 million pounds

Outsourcer Capita said on Friday it would sell its asset management services arm to Australian financial services firm Link Administration Holdings for 888 million pounds ($1.13 billion).

Jun 23 2017

Capita sells asset management arm to Link Group for 888 mln pounds

June 23 Outsourcer Capita said on Friday it would sell its asset management services arm to Australian financial services firm Link Administration Holdings for 888 million pounds ($1.13 billion).

Jun 23 2017
