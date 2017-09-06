Edition:
Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)

CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

92,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-900.00 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
93,000.00
Open
93,186.00
Day's High
93,827.00
Day's Low
92,100.00
Volume
93,273
Avg. Vol
183,552
52-wk High
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00

About

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based bank controlling company. The Company is engaged in retail banking within the South African economic environment segment. The Company's retail banking business sells a retail bank product, Global One, which enables clients to transact, save and borrow.

Overall

Beta: 0.38
Market Cap(Mil.): R106,625.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 117.16
Dividend: 525.00
Yield (%): 1.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

BRIEF-Capitec Bank sees half-year HEPS up between 15 pct-18 pct

* ‍HY HEPS TO BE 1745 CENTS AND 1790 CENTS PER SHARE, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 15 PCT AND 18 PCT VERSUS 1517 CENTS PER SHARE REPORTED LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Petratouch Proprietary increases shareholdings in Capitec Bank Holdings to 7.27 pct

* Says Petratouch Proprietary has increased its interest in ordinary share capital of Capitec to 7.27 pct

Jul 07 2017
