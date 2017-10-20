Edition:
United States

CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA (CPRE3.SA)

CPRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.32 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.58
Open
R$ 13.64
Day's High
R$ 13.90
Day's Low
R$ 13.34
Volume
15,900
Avg. Vol
322,322
52-wk High
R$ 13.90
52-wk Low
R$ 10.90

Chart for

About

CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA, formerly ERSA - Energias Renovaveis SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the generation of renewable energy. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is primarily involved in the operation of small hydropower plants, biomass power plants and wind farms. As of February 28, 2012, it operated 34 small... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.30
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 6,996.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 503.35
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.84 11.32
ROE: -- 11.05 15.18

Latest News about CPRE3.SA

UPDATE 1-Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Oct 20 2017

Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

Oct 20 2017
» More CPRE3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates