Edition:
United States

Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)

CPX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.18 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
$25.23
Open
$25.33
Day's High
$25.44
Day's Low
$25.22
Volume
161,410
Avg. Vol
213,658
52-wk High
$26.51
52-wk Low
$19.90

Chart for

About

Capital Power Corporation is a North American power producing company. The Company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a range of energy sources. The Company is engaged in the operation of electrical generation facilities within Canada, including Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,668.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.02
Dividend: 0.42
Yield (%): 6.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.84 11.32
ROE: -- 11.05 15.18

Latest News about CPX.TO

BRIEF-CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING

* CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Capital Power announces $125 mln offering of 5.75% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares

* Capital power announces $125 million offering of 5.75% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Piteco ready to enter MTA, primary institutional investors enter in its share capital

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT REACHED THE REQUIREMENT TO ENTER THE MAIN MTA MARKET BY EXPANDING THE PUBLIC FLOAT TO 27.41% WITH THE ENTRY INTO THE CO'S CAPITAL OF ITALIAN AND FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Jun 07 2017
» More CPX.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates