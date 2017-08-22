CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)
CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,424.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.20 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,436.70
Open
Rs1,420.55
Day's High
Rs1,436.00
Day's Low
Rs1,416.00
Volume
2,550
Avg. Vol
51,467
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55
About
CARE Ratings Limited, formerly Credit Analysis and Research Limited, is a credit rating agency. The Company is engaged in providing financial services other than securities dealing activities. The Company's segments include Ratings and related services, and Others. The Company's grading products include EQUIGRADE, MFI Grading,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs42,001.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|29.46
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|1.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.12
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.04
|15.18
BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 354.9 million rupees versus profit 304.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research says to change its name to Care Ratings Ltd
* Name of co shall be changed to Care Ratings Limited w.e.f. July 06, 2017
BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago