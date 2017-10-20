Edition:
CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)

CRH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
$2.94
Open
$2.96
Day's High
$3.00
Day's Low
$2.95
Volume
47,930
Avg. Vol
448,492
52-wk High
$12.35
52-wk Low
$2.63

About

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): $222.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 74.10
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.06 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.87 11.32
ROE: -- 16.68 15.18

Latest News about CRH.TO

Ash Grove approves sale to CRH after Summit drop out

DUBLIN A majority of Ash Grove Cement's shareholders approved the sale of the U.S. cement maker to Ireland's CRH on Friday after a rival bid from Summit Materials failed to materialize.

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln​

* CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in North Carolina and provides an outlook for Q3 2017

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado

* CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical quarterly revenue C$22.06 mln vs C$16.59 mln

* CRH Medical Corporation announces results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical reports majority purchase of anesthesia practice in West Florida

* CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in West Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 01 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains

July 19 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices inched higher.

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018

* Crh medical corp - ‍commented on estimated impact of center for medicare and medicaid services proposed fee schedule for 2018​

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-CRH increases credit facility to $100 million

* CRH increases credit facility to US$100 million to fund additional growth and retire crown debt

Jun 26 2017
