Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROP.NS)
CROP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
216.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.20 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
Rs212.30
Open
Rs213.70
Day's High
Rs217.25
Day's Low
Rs212.40
Volume
82,984
Avg. Vol
647,143
52-wk High
Rs246.00
52-wk Low
Rs135.25
About
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited manufactures and markets a range of consumer products. The Company's main products/services include lighting products (luminaries and light sources) and electrical consumer durables (fan and appliances and pumps). It operates through two segments: Lighting Products and Electrical... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs135,596.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|626.75
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.69
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24,820.37
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.79
|15.18
BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says news item on Surya Roshni deal is "factually incorrect"
* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited clarifies on news item on co eyeing controlling stake in Surya Roshni
BRIEF-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals June-qtr profit falls about 14 pct
July 27 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd