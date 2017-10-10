Edition:
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_u.TO)

CRR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$13.46
Open
$13.46
Day's High
$13.54
Day's Low
$13.45
Volume
44,404
Avg. Vol
108,684
52-wk High
$14.91
52-wk Low
$13.02

About

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.38
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,201.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 88.83
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 6.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about CRR_u.TO

BRIEF-Crombie announces agreement with Sears Canada at Avalon mall

* Crombie REIT announces agreement with Sears Canada Inc. at Avalon mall

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍same-asset property cash NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 3.4% or $1,971​

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in Toronto

* Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in toronto, ontario

Jul 13 2017

BRIEF-Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust says exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

* Exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures maturing on Sept 30, 2019​

Jun 02 2017

BRIEF-Crombie REIT appoints Debra Hess to board of trustees

* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 02 2017

BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.24

* Qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 10 2017
