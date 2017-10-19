Edition:
United States

CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)

CRSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,818.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs26.65 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
Rs1,791.35
Open
Rs1,818.00
Day's High
Rs1,825.00
Day's Low
Rs1,800.00
Volume
2,516
Avg. Vol
20,369
52-wk High
Rs2,334.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,769.00

Chart for

About

CRISIL Limited is an India-based analytical company. The Company is a provider of ratings, data and research, analytics and solutions. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Research and Advisory. The Ratings segment offers rating services, which include credit ratings for corporates, banks, bank loans, small and medium... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs130,144.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 71.71
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.12 11.32
ROE: -- 12.04 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates