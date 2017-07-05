Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)

UPDATE 1-UK builder McCarthy confident for year despite election hit July 5 McCarthy & Stone, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks hurt by the uncertainty brought on by the country's general election, even as it posted a hefty order book of forward sales for the March to June period.

UPDATE 1-Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market LONDON, June 13 British builder Crest Nicholson said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's election could cause uncertainty in the housing market and called on the government to ensure the free movement of EU citizens as Brexit talks begin.