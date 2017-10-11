Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)
CS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$1.54
Open
$1.54
Day's High
$1.58
Day's Low
$1.52
Volume
370,113
Avg. Vol
1,005,114
52-wk High
$1.81
52-wk Low
$0.70
About
Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company's segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|4.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$617.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|398.12
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,702.00
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.21
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.32
|15.18
BRIEF-Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results
* Capstone Mining Corp - combined production totalled 22,000 tonnes of copper in Q3
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Capstone Mining expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S