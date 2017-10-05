Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

BRIEF-TIBCO acquires data virtualization business from Cisco * Tibco Software Inc - ‍has entered into an agreement to acquire cisco's data virtualization business​ Source text for Eikon:

BRIEF-Telenor and Cisco to launch cloud solutions platform for mobile operators * Telenor Group and Cisco announces their support to launch "WorkingGroupTwo" (wg2), a new business entity that will offer mobile operators a cloud solutions platform designed to increase product innovation

MessageBird in biggest early-stage funding for European software firm AMSTERDAM/LONDON Dutch start-up messaging company MessageBird has landed $60 million in first-round funding, the largest ever early-stage venture capital investment into a European software company.

MessageBird in biggest early-stage funding for European software firm AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Oct 3 Dutch start-up messaging company MessageBird has landed $60 million in first-round funding, the largest ever early-stage venture capital investment into a European software company.

Cisco's Executive Chairman Chambers not to seek re-election Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that Executive Chairman John Chambers would not seek re-election after his term expires in December.

Cisco's Executive Chairman Chambers not to seek re-election Sept 18 Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that Executive Chairman John Chambers would not seek re-election after his term expires in December.

BRIEF-Cisco says expects to reduce board size to eleven members * Cisco says board is expected to reduce the size of board to eleven members effective at time of the 2017 annual meeting of shareholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2w3n8Tg) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cisco executive chairman John Chambers to not stand for re-election * Cisco executive chairman John Chambers notifies board of directors that he will not stand for re-election

BRIEF-Viacom optimizes video distribution network in North America with Cisco * Viacom optimizes its video distribution network in North America with Cisco Further company coverage:,