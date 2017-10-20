Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA (CSMR.CS)
CSMR.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
292.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA, formerly Cosumar SA, is a Morocco-based sugar producer. It specializes in the production of white sugar in four main forms: sugar loafs, sugar ingots, sugar lumps and granulated sugar. The Company refines local and imported sugar beets in two refineries located in Morocco. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|18,393.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|62.99
|Dividend:
|8.67
|Yield (%):
|2.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18