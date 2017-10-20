Edition:
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA)

CSNA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

10.16BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.30 (+3.04%)
Prev Close
R$ 9.86
Open
R$ 10.05
Day's High
R$ 10.24
Day's Low
R$ 9.93
Volume
12,041,600
Avg. Vol
8,487,750
52-wk High
R$ 13.42
52-wk Low
R$ 5.97

Chart for

About

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.47
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 14,097.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,387.52
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Latest News about CSNA3.SA

Brazil's CSN expects to issue bonds by year-end, CEO says

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA plans to sell bonds on international markets in an effort to improve its debt profile, Benjamin Steinbruch, chief executive officer, said on Friday.

Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazilian steelmaker CSN fills long-vacant CFO post

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's third largest flat steelmaker, said on Monday it has named Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro as chief financial officer starting Sept. 12, filling a post that had been vacant for over a year.

Sep 11 2017

Brazil's CSN delays second-quarter results

BRASILIA, Aug 15 Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA will delay the release of second-quarter results due to an ongoing accounting review, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aug 15 2017

Ternium wins antitrust nod for ThyseenKrupp's Brazil steel unit

SAO PAULO Brazil's antitrust agency Cade has approved Ternium SA's acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG's Brazilian steel mill CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA, allowing the German behemoth to end a foray in the Americas that triggered massive losses.

Aug 02 2017

Brazil's CSN delays first-quarter results pending accounting review

SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA on Monday said it would delay release of first-quarter results due to an ongoing accounting review, according to a statement.

May 15 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's CSN resumed iron ore exports using alternate port -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has resumed iron ore exports using an alternate port while trying to repair damaged equipment in its Itaguaí port, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Apr 26 2017

Competitors

  Price Chg
Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA) R$ 11.68 -0.04
Gerdau SA (GGBR3.SA) R$ 11.65 -0.04
ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS) €25.17 +0.50

