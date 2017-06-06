Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)
CSPC.L on London Stock Exchange
364.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Countryside Properties plc (Countryside) is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder and regeneration partner, primarily operating in London and the South East of England, and with a presence in the North West of England. Countryside operates through two divisions: Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Company's Housebuilding division... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,642.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|450.00
|Dividend:
|3.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.53
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.34
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.20
|15.18
BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers