Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)

CSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

752.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$3.12 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
$748.99
Open
$750.89
Day's High
$755.55
Day's Low
$749.21
Volume
16,971
Avg. Vol
37,231
52-wk High
$755.55
52-wk Low
$575.22

Constellation Software Inc. is engaged in the development, installation and customization of software. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses. The Company's segments include public sector and private sector. The public sector segment develops and distributes software solutions... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.30
Market Cap(Mil.): $15,938.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.19
Dividend: 1.22
Yield (%): 0.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about CSU.TO

BRIEF-Constellation Software Q2 earnings per share $2.41

* Constellation Software Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software

* Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of insurance software

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Pinkroccade Healthcare enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software

* Pinkroccade Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of constellation software's TSS group, enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software

Jul 13 2017

BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement

* Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility

Jul 07 2017

BRIEF-Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group

* Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group, a business unit of Constellation Software's Volaris Group, for provision of a comprehensive intelligent transportation system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 12 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
CREO CO., LTD. (9698.T) ¥547 --
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N) $162.07 +1.17
Intuit Inc. (INTU.OQ) $147.97 +1.35
Accenture Plc (ACN.N) $139.49 +0.87
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ) $78.81 +0.90
Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N) $49.25 -0.10
EMC Corporation (EMC.N) -- --

