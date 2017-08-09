City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)
CTBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
City Union Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate and Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. It offers personal banking, corporate banking and non-resident Indian banking services. Its online banking services include utility bill payments, mobile banking,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs104,563.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|663.47
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|0.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-City Union Bank Q1 NIM 4.47 pct
* Says qtrly net interest margin increased to 4.47 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2vEiFta Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's City Union Bank June-qtr net profit up about 13 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's City Union Bank seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Kamakodi as CEO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO
BRIEF-City Union Bank approves raising 5 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approves raising 5 billion rupees via QIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-City Union Bank to consider raising capital
* Says to consider raising capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tBJclP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-City Union Bank March-qtr profit up about 15 pct
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage: