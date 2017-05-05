Cominar REIT (CUF_u.TO)
CUF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.43%)
$0.06 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
$13.99
$13.99
Open
$14.01
$14.01
Day's High
$14.08
$14.08
Day's Low
$13.99
$13.99
Volume
355,113
355,113
Avg. Vol
511,249
511,249
52-wk High
$15.63
$15.63
52-wk Low
$11.84
$11.84
About
Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,602.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|185.23
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|8.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|34.55
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.24
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.72
|15.18
BRIEF-Renta Corporacion will hold 3 pct in REIT to be set up with pension fund APG
* Says will hold about 3 percent stake in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be set up with Dutch pension fund APG, with an investment of 4 million euros ($4.4 million)
BRIEF-Renta Corporacion to create REIT with Dutch pension fund APG
* Says formalizes agreement with Dutch pension fund APG for creation of SOCIMI (Real Estate Investment Trust - REIT) specialized in residential products, with assets totalling 250 million euros ($274.3 million)