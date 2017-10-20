Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV (CULTIBAB.MX)
CULTIBAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
16.04MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV (Cultiba) is a Mexico-based holding company principally engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the beverages industry. The Company has license from Pepsi-Co Inc to produce, distribute and sell mainly the Pepsi Cola, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Kas, Gatorade, Lipton, Be Light, Mountain Dew and... (more)
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
