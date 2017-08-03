Edition:
Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)

CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

891.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.55 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs889.05
Open
Rs895.00
Day's High
Rs898.00
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Volume
26,358
Avg. Vol
293,379
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55

About

Cummins India Limited is a manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, generator sets and related services. The Company operates through two segments: Engines and Lubes. Its three businesses include Engine Business, Power Systems Business and Distribution Business. The Engine Business manufactures and markets diesel and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs247,151.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 277.20
Dividend: 9.00
Yield (%): 1.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about CUMM.NS

BRIEF-Cummins India June-qtr profit up about 23 pct

* June quarter pat 2.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Cummins India March-qtr profit falls about 5 pct

* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.67 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.91 billion rupees

May 18 2017
