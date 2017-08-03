Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)
CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
891.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs889.05
Open
Rs895.00
Day's High
Rs898.00
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Volume
26,358
Avg. Vol
293,379
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55
About
Cummins India Limited is a manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, generator sets and related services. The Company operates through two segments: Engines and Lubes. Its three businesses include Engine Business, Power Systems Business and Distribution Business. The Engine Business manufactures and markets diesel and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs247,151.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|277.20
|Dividend:
|9.00
|Yield (%):
|1.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-Cummins India June-qtr profit up about 23 pct
* June quarter pat 2.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Cummins India March-qtr profit falls about 5 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.67 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.91 billion rupees