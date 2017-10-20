CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA (CVCB3.SA)
45.70BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the tourism sector. The Company offers domestic and international tourism packages, cruises, hotel and resort stays, airline tickets and tours. Its travel packages combine airfare, ground transportation, accommodations, travel insurance, tourist... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 6,189.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|135.44
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|0.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|48.73
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|15.18