Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)
CVHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
845.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
25.00 (+3.05%)
Prev Close
820.00
Open
819.00
Day's High
845.00
Day's Low
819.00
Volume
1,154,169
Avg. Vol
947,287
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
800.00
About
Capevin Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The Company holds interest in Distell Group Limited (Distell), which is held through its interest in Remgro-Capevin Investments Proprietary Limited. Distell mainly manufactures, distributes and markets wine, spirits and alcoholic fruit beverages.
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R7,436.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|880.10
|Dividend:
|13.60
|Yield (%):
|3.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|34.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.94
|15.18