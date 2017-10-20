Edition:
United States

Chevron Corp (CVX.N)

CVX.N on New York Stock Exchange

118.64USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.44 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$118.20
Open
$118.62
Day's High
$118.77
Day's Low
$118.09
Volume
2,334,857
Avg. Vol
1,821,914
52-wk High
$120.89
52-wk Low
$99.87

Chart for

About

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments:... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): $224,823.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,895.00
Dividend: 1.08
Yield (%): 3.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Latest News about CVX.N

Chevron approves new tech investment to raise output at North Sea field

U.S. oil major Chevron has approved an investment to increase output from its Captain oilfield by using a new water-injection technology for the first time in the North Sea, the company said on Friday.

Oct 20 2017

Chevron approves new tech investment to raise output at North Sea field

Oct 20 U.S. oil major Chevron has approved an investment to increase output from its Captain oilfield by using a new water-injection technology for the first time in the North Sea, the company said on Friday.

Oct 20 2017

UPDATE 10-Oil drops more than 1 pct on profit taking after 4 days of gains

* Concerns about U.S. fuel build as driving season ends (New throughout, updates prices, market activity , analyst comments, Kurds flee Kirkuk, Shell lifting force majeure on Bonny Light in Nigeria)

Oct 19 2017

Chevron suspends drilling activity in Kurdistan

LONDON, Oct 19 Chevron has temporarily suspended oil and gas drilling activity in Iraqi Kurdistan, the company said on Thursday, in the latest setback to the region following recent unrest.

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Chevron is temporarily suspending operations in Iraqi Kurdistan - WSJ‍​

* Chevron is temporarily suspending operations in Iraqi Kurdistan - WSJ‍​ Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2gnMncJ Further company coverage:

Oct 19 2017

Activists set talks with Chevron on Myanmar rights concerns

BOSTON/HOUSTON Shareholder activists will speak with Chevron Corp next week to request the energy giant use its influence with the government of Myanmar to press for a resolution of ethnic violence that has led to a refugee crisis.

Oct 18 2017

Activists set talks with Chevron on Myanmar rights concerns

BOSTON/HOUSTON, Oct 18 Shareholder activists will speak with Chevron Corp next week to request the energy giant use its influence with the government of Myanmar to press for a resolution of ethnic violence that has led to a refugee crisis.

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks

BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.

Oct 13 2017

Bids on Lebanon offshore energy blocks close

BEIRUT Lebanon's Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil on Thursday said a tender had closed on a first round of offshore energy blocks, and told local media that two consortiums had submitted bids.

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Bids on Lebanon offshore energy blocks close

BEIRUT, Oct 12 Lebanon's Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil on Thursday said a tender had closed on a first round of offshore energy blocks, and told local media that two consortiums had submitted bids.

Oct 12 2017
» More CVX.N News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.N) $83.11 +0.37
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.AS) €25.93 +0.14
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSb.L) 2,353.50 +7.50
BP plc (BP.L) 491.90 -0.25
BP plc (BP_p.L) 162.00 0.00
BP plc (BP_pb.L) 171.25 0.00
Total SA (TOTF.PA) €45.96 +0.12
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) $50.25 +0.54

Earnings vs. Estimates