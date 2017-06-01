Edition:
Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

CWB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

34.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.48 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
$33.71
Open
$33.77
Day's High
$34.28
Day's Low
$33.67
Volume
370,487
Avg. Vol
377,789
52-wk High
$34.28
52-wk Low
$23.68

About

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is a Canada-based bank engaged in offering a range of financial services. The Bank specializes in mid-market commercial banking, real estate and construction financing, and equipment financing and leasing. The Bank offers financing solutions through CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.88
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,021.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 88.36
Dividend: 0.24
Yield (%): 2.81

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

UPDATE 1-Canadian Western Bank sees increased mortgage demand

TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank said on Thursday it was experiencing higher-than normal demand for mortgages as a result of challenges faced by its largest competitor, Home Capital Group.

Jun 01 2017

Canadian Western Bank quarterly earnings beat market expectations

TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations and up 44 percent on the previous year, during which it had been impacted by the weak oil price.

Jun 01 2017

BRIEF-CWB reports Q2 earnings of C$0.54/shr

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Jun 01 2017

GIC’s humbling retreat from UBS makes sense

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - GIC has admitted defeat on its investment in UBS. The Singapore state’s money manager is taking a loss by selling a chunk of shares in the Swiss bank that it helped rescue nearly a decade ago. It’s not the only sovereign investor that was seduced by Western bank stocks during the financial crisis. A bounce in global financial stocks could tempt others, such as peer Temasek, to sift the wheat from the chaff.

May 16 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates