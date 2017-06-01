Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)
34.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.48 (+1.42%)
$33.71
$33.77
$34.28
$33.67
370,487
377,789
$34.28
$23.68
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,021.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|88.36
|Dividend:
|0.24
|Yield (%):
|2.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Canadian Western Bank sees increased mortgage demand
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank said on Thursday it was experiencing higher-than normal demand for mortgages as a result of challenges faced by its largest competitor, Home Capital Group.
Canadian Western Bank quarterly earnings beat market expectations
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations and up 44 percent on the previous year, during which it had been impacted by the weak oil price.
BRIEF-CWB reports Q2 earnings of C$0.54/shr
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
GIC’s humbling retreat from UBS makes sense
