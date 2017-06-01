Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations and up 44 percent on the previous year, during which it had been impacted by the weak oil price.

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - GIC has admitted defeat on its investment in UBS. The Singapore state’s money manager is taking a loss by selling a chunk of shares in the Swiss bank that it helped rescue nearly a decade ago. It’s not the only sovereign investor that was seduced by Western bank stocks during the financial crisis. A bounce in global financial stocks could tempt others, such as peer Temasek, to sift the wheat from the chaff.