Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWCG.DE)

CWCG.DE on Xetra

80.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€79.42
Open
€79.76
Day's High
€80.86
Day's Low
€79.76
Volume
7,130
Avg. Vol
14,851
52-wk High
€90.81
52-wk Low
€70.69

About

Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the photo processing services. The Company provides photofinishing and online print services. Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA supplies both the over-the-counter trade and the Internet trade with photos and digital products. The Company’s activities are divided into three... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): €595.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7.40
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): 2.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.31 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.08 11.32
ROE: -- 3.43 15.18

