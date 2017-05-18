Edition:
Cymbria Corp (CYB.TO)

CYB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$46.98
Open
$46.99
Day's High
$47.00
Day's Low
$46.75
Volume
12,852
Avg. Vol
4,012
52-wk High
$49.47
52-wk Low
$34.00

About

Cymbria Corporation (the Fund) is a Canada-based non-redeemable investment fund. The Fund's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation primarily through a concentrated portfolio of global equities and an investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. (EdgePoint), which offers mutual... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): $677.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14.41
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about CYB.TO

BRIEF-Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

* Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid

May 18 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

