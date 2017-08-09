Edition:
Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)

DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

318.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs319.05
Open
Rs319.05
Day's High
Rs320.85
Day's Low
Rs317.05
Volume
123,621
Avg. Vol
1,204,343
52-wk High
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15

About

Dabur India Limited is a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company operates in various product categories, such as hair care, oral care, healthcare, skin care, home care and foods. Its business units include Consumer Care Business, Foods Business and International Business.

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs561,132.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,761.52
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 70.02 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.51 11.32
ROE: -- 13.46 15.18

Latest News about DABU.NS

BRIEF-Dabur India says its unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved

* Says co's unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved and liquidation is under process

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Dabur India says June sales plunged due to de-stocking ahead of GST launch‍​

* Says sales plunged in june across all consumer categories due to de-stocking ahead of gst launch‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Dabur India June qtr consol profit down about 10 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.65 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary

* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary

May 17 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates