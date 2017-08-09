Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)

BRIEF-Dabur India says its unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved * Says co's unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved and liquidation is under process

BRIEF-Dabur India says June sales plunged due to de-stocking ahead of GST launch‍​ * Says sales plunged in june across all consumer categories due to de-stocking ahead of gst launch‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dabur India June qtr consol profit down about 10 pct * June quarter consol net profit 2.65 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year