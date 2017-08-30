Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)
DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
287.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs287.90
Open
Rs287.90
Day's High
Rs289.90
Day's Low
Rs282.00
Volume
46,472
Avg. Vol
580,032
52-wk High
Rs308.70
52-wk Low
Rs94.70
About
Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited is an integrated sugarcane processing company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, power and chemicals. The Company operates in three segments: Sugar, Distillery and Co-generation. It engages in sugar manufacturing operations, as well as power generation and ethanol... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs19,093.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|66.39
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|1.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director
BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 626.3 million rupees versus profit 308.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as managing director of the company
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills invests 2 mln rupees in Ehaat Ltd
* Says holds entire 3.8 million equity shares of INR 10 each in Ehaat Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: