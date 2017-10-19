Edition:
United States

Danone SA (DANO.PA)

DANO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

70.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.21 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
€70.50
Open
€70.50
Day's High
€70.60
Day's Low
€69.95
Volume
1,870,263
Avg. Vol
1,639,310
52-wk High
€72.00
52-wk Low
€57.66

Chart for

About

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €47,144.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 670.71
Dividend: 1.70
Yield (%): 2.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about DANO.PA

Nestle speeds up overhaul to counter slowest growth in decades

ZURICH Nestle , the world's biggest packaged food group, is doubling spending on its restructuring this year to up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) to cope with its weakest sales growth in more than two decades. | Video

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 3-Nestle speeds up overhaul to counter slowest growth in decades

* Shares down 0.8 pct (Adds CEO, CFO comments, updates shares, rewrites throughout)

Oct 19 2017

RPT-UPDATE 2-Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down

PARIS, Oct 18 Danone veteran Franck Riboud is stepping down as chairman, with Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber taking on both top roles in a move the French group said would ensure continuity in its strategy of focusing on the health-food sector.

Oct 18 2017

Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down

PARIS Danone veteran Franck Riboud is stepping down as chairman, with Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber taking on both top roles in a move the French group said would ensure continuity in its strategy of focusing on the health-food sector.

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 2-Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down

* Danone to maintain focus on 2020 targets -Faber (Adds Danone statement and quotes, detail and context)

Oct 18 2017

Danone CEO Faber to also become chairman, replacing Riboud

PARIS French food group Danone said chief executive Emmanuel Faber would also take on the role of chairman, replacing Franck Riboud who is stepping down from that position.

Oct 18 2017

Danone CEO Faber to also become chairman, replacing Riboud

PARIS, Oct 18 French food group Danone said chief executive Emmanuel Faber would also take on the role of chairman, replacing Franck Riboud who is stepping down from that position.

Oct 18 2017

Danone board to meet Wednesday over management issues -source

PARIS, Oct 18 Danone's board will meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss senior management issues, said a source close to the matter who declined to give further details, amid media reports that its chairman will stand down.

Oct 18 2017

China's appetite for baby food gives Danone a growth spurt

PARIS Danone's sales of baby milk formula in China rose strongly in the third quarter, beating forecasts and sending the French food company's shares to a record high.

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 3-China's appetite for baby food gives Danone a growth spurt

* Le Monde says Riboud to stand down as chairman (Adds context on possible departure of Chairman Riboud, analysts)

Oct 17 2017
» More DANO.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates