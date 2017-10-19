Danone SA (DANO.PA)

Nestle speeds up overhaul to counter slowest growth in decades ZURICH Nestle , the world's biggest packaged food group, is doubling spending on its restructuring this year to up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) to cope with its weakest sales growth in more than two decades. |

UPDATE 3-Nestle speeds up overhaul to counter slowest growth in decades * Shares down 0.8 pct (Adds CEO, CFO comments, updates shares, rewrites throughout)

RPT-UPDATE 2-Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down PARIS, Oct 18 Danone veteran Franck Riboud is stepping down as chairman, with Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber taking on both top roles in a move the French group said would ensure continuity in its strategy of focusing on the health-food sector.

Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down PARIS Danone veteran Franck Riboud is stepping down as chairman, with Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber taking on both top roles in a move the French group said would ensure continuity in its strategy of focusing on the health-food sector.

UPDATE 2-Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down * Danone to maintain focus on 2020 targets -Faber (Adds Danone statement and quotes, detail and context)

Danone CEO Faber to also become chairman, replacing Riboud PARIS French food group Danone said chief executive Emmanuel Faber would also take on the role of chairman, replacing Franck Riboud who is stepping down from that position.

Danone CEO Faber to also become chairman, replacing Riboud PARIS, Oct 18 French food group Danone said chief executive Emmanuel Faber would also take on the role of chairman, replacing Franck Riboud who is stepping down from that position.

Danone board to meet Wednesday over management issues -source PARIS, Oct 18 Danone's board will meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss senior management issues, said a source close to the matter who declined to give further details, amid media reports that its chairman will stand down.

China's appetite for baby food gives Danone a growth spurt PARIS Danone's sales of baby milk formula in China rose strongly in the third quarter, beating forecasts and sending the French food company's shares to a record high.