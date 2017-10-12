Edition:
Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

DAST.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

86.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.25 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€86.83
Open
€87.25
Day's High
€87.46
Day's Low
€86.44
Volume
336,895
Avg. Vol
271,244
52-wk High
€91.00
52-wk Low
€67.76

Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based company that operates as a holding. The Company is engaged in the sale of software solutions. The Company is engaged in the development of various software solutions integrated in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The Company's 3DEXPERIENCE portfolio consisted of three dimensional (3D) modeling... (more)

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): €22,440.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 259.19
Dividend: 0.53
Yield (%): 0.61

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes starts cash tender offer for shares of EXA for price of $24.25/shr

* COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF EXA CORPORATION FOR PRICE OF $24.25 PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Scania and Dassault Systèmes partner for future innovation and deployment of 3DEXPERIENCE platform

* SCANIA AND DASSAULT SYSTÈMES PARTNER FOR FUTURE INNOVATION AND DEPLOYMENT OF 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Exa - co obligated to pay Dassault termination fee of $12 mln

* Exa- related to termination of Dassault Systemes merger, under certain circumstances, co obligated to pay dassault termination fee, $12 million- SEC filing

Sep 28 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:

Sep 28 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28

Sept 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Sep 28 2017

France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal

PARIS French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million, which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

Sep 28 2017

France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal

PARIS, Sept 28 French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million, which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes to acquire Exa corporation‍​

* SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR DASSAULT SYSTÈMES TO ACQUIRE BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS-BASED EXA.

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Dassault Systèmes partners with SIE

* DASSAULT SYSTÈMES AND SIE PARTNER TO SIMPLIFY THE CERTIFIED AIRCRAFT CABIN COMPLETION PROCESS

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Chevron selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform

* CHEVRON SELECTS DASSAULT SYSTÈMES’ 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE NEW LUBRICANT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 19 2017
