Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

BRIEF-Scania and Dassault Systèmes partner for future innovation and deployment of 3DEXPERIENCE platform * SCANIA AND DASSAULT SYSTÈMES PARTNER FOR FUTURE INNOVATION AND DEPLOYMENT OF 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal PARIS, Sept 28 French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million, which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

BRIEF-Dassault Systèmes partners with SIE * DASSAULT SYSTÈMES AND SIE PARTNER TO SIMPLIFY THE CERTIFIED AIRCRAFT CABIN COMPLETION PROCESS