Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE)

DB1Gn.DE on Xetra

92.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.78 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
€91.05
Open
€91.44
Day's High
€92.83
Day's Low
€91.09
Volume
655,764
Avg. Vol
421,406
52-wk High
€98.42
52-wk Low
€66.11

About

Deutsche Boerse AG is a Germany-based exchange organization and an integrated provider of products and services covering the process chain of securities and derivatives trading. The Company offers listing and trading services and operates the trading platforms Xetra and Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse. It also provides clearing... (more)

Beta: 0.66

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): €17,916.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 193.00
Dividend: 2.35
Yield (%): 2.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.72 11.32
ROE: -- 13.11 15.18

Latest News about DB1Gn.DE

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 20

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

Oct 20 2017

Deutsche Boerse CEO discussed merger with FinMin before share purchase: document

FRANKFURT The head of Deutsche Boerse met with the German government to discuss a possible merger with London Stock Exchange before he made a share purchase that sparked an insider trading investigation, according to excerpts of a document reviewed by Reuters.

Oct 13 2017

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO discussed merger with FinMin before share purchase - document

* Deutsche Boerse says document concludes no insider information available (Recasts with document)

Oct 13 2017

Deutsche Boerse CEO discussed merger with FinMin before share purchase - report

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 The head of Deutsche Boerse met with the German government to discuss a possible merger with London Stock Exchange before he made a share purchase that sparked an insider trading investigation, according to a magazine report.

Oct 13 2017

UPDATE 2-Deutsche Boerse steps up clearing fight with London ahead of Brexit

* Members to get share of profits, say in how Eurex run (Adds LSE, Hesse finance minister, more detail)

Oct 09 2017

Deutsche Boerse steps up clearing fight with London ahead of Brexit

LONDON, Oct 9 Deutsche Boerse has introduced a profit-sharing scheme to wrest volumes from the London Stock Exchange as banks face uncertainty over cross-border markets ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Oct 09 2017

UPDATE 1-Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger

* All-share merger to create $80 bln company (Adds Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger, paragraphs 6-7)

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse acquires minority stake in Trifacta​

* ‍ACQUIRED A MINORITY STAKE​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6jTbR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 28 2017

BaFin critical of Deutsche Boerse insider trading settlement - source

FRANKFURT Germany's financial regulator BaFin has taken a critical view of a settlement between Deutsche Boerse and Frankfurt prosecutors to clear up a months-long insider trading case, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

Sep 22 2017

BaFin critical of Deutsche Boerse insider trading settlement: source

FRANKFURT Germany's financial regulator BaFin has taken a critical view of a settlement between Deutsche Boerse and Frankfurt prosecutors to clear up a months-long insider trading case, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

Sep 22 2017
