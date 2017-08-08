Edition:
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBANn.DE)

DBANn.DE on Xetra

44.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.32 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
€43.70
Open
€43.70
Day's High
€44.35
Day's Low
€43.53
Volume
25,492
Avg. Vol
26,408
52-wk High
€46.76
52-wk Low
€29.46

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a Germany-based private equity company that acts as partner for either party involved in management buy-out, offering financing, optimization of financial structures and improved cost patterns. The focus of its investment strategy is the acquisition of portfolio companies from various industries in... (more)

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): €662.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 15.04
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): 2.73

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs Q3 net result turns to profit of 34.5 million euros

* 9-MTH NET PROFIT OF 78.6 MLN EUROS VS 26.4 MLN EUROS YR AGO

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in duagon AG

* INVESTS IN DUAGON AG, A PROVIDER OF NETWORK COMPONENTS FOR DATA COMMUNICATION IN RAIL VEHICLES BASED IN THE SWISS DIETIKON REGION‍​

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sells stake in ProXES

* A FURTHER POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017

May 18 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sells participation in student aid

* CONTRACTING PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text - http://bit.ly/2qLKMo9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

May 16 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests interest in Formel D

* POSITIVE VALUE CONTRIBUTION TO DBAG’S NET INCOME IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017

May 12 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros

* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

May 09 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sees net income for 2016/2017 of at least some 56 mln euros

* Will presumably complete FY 2016/2017 posting net income which will significantly exceed, meaning by more than 20 percent, that of preceding year determined on a comparable basis, which had amounted to 46.3 million euros ($50.51 million)

May 02 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests investment in Romaco Group

* Initially divest three quarters of its shares in this company to a strategic buyer

May 02 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in Vitronet Projekte GmbH

* Execution of the purchase contract is scheduled for May 2017; it still requires the approval of the cartel authorities

Apr 24 2017
