Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBANn.DE)

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs Q3 net result turns to profit of 34.5 million euros * 9-MTH NET PROFIT OF 78.6 MLN EUROS VS 26.4 MLN EUROS YR AGO

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in duagon AG * INVESTS IN DUAGON AG, A PROVIDER OF NETWORK COMPONENTS FOR DATA COMMUNICATION IN RAIL VEHICLES BASED IN THE SWISS DIETIKON REGION‍​

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sells stake in ProXES * A FURTHER POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sells participation in student aid * CONTRACTING PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text - http://bit.ly/2qLKMo9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests interest in Formel D * POSITIVE VALUE CONTRIBUTION TO DBAG’S NET INCOME IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros * RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sees net income for 2016/2017 of at least some 56 mln euros * Will presumably complete FY 2016/2017 posting net income which will significantly exceed, meaning by more than 20 percent, that of preceding year determined on a comparable basis, which had amounted to 46.3 million euros ($50.51 million)

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests investment in Romaco Group * Initially divest three quarters of its shares in this company to a strategic buyer