DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)
DBCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
372.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.40 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs369.50
Open
Rs374.50
Day's High
Rs377.00
Day's Low
Rs368.60
Volume
6,881
Avg. Vol
57,661
52-wk High
Rs447.70
52-wk Low
Rs322.00
About
D. B. Corp Limited is a print media company, which is engaged in the sale of newspapers and magazines, and advertisement revenue. The Company also has a presence in radio and digital sectors. Its segments include Printing/Publishing, Radio, Event, Internet and Power. Its Printing/Publishing segment includes newspaper, magazines... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs68,375.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|183.95
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|2.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.56
|15.18
BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol June quarter net profit up about 6 pct
* Consol June quarter net profit 1.10 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol March-qtr profit rises about 4 pct
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees