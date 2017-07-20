Edition:
United States

DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)

DBCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

372.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.40 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs369.50
Open
Rs374.50
Day's High
Rs377.00
Day's Low
Rs368.60
Volume
6,881
Avg. Vol
57,661
52-wk High
Rs447.70
52-wk Low
Rs322.00

Chart for

About

D. B. Corp Limited is a print media company, which is engaged in the sale of newspapers and magazines, and advertisement revenue. The Company also has a presence in radio and digital sectors. Its segments include Printing/Publishing, Radio, Event, Internet and Power. Its Printing/Publishing segment includes newspaper, magazines... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.55
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs68,375.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.95
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 2.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.38 11.32
ROE: -- 4.56 15.18

Latest News about DBCL.NS

BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol June quarter net profit up about 6 pct

* Consol June quarter net profit 1.10 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees

Jul 20 2017

BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol March-qtr profit rises about 4 pct

* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees

May 18 2017
» More DBCL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates