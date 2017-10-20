Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)
DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
9.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
9.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.12 (+1.32%)
€0.12 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€9.17
€9.17
Open
€9.13
€9.13
Day's High
€9.44
€9.44
Day's Low
€9.10
€9.10
Volume
203,684
203,684
Avg. Vol
304,338
304,338
52-wk High
€9.85
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63
€2.63
About
Derichebourg SA is a France-based company that specializes in service provision. It operates as a holding company of the group and offers services through three divisions: environmental services, airport services and service to businesses. Environmental services division operates via Derichebourg Environnement and provides... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,521.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|163.88
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.33
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.30
|15.18