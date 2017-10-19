Edition:
Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)

DBKGn.DE on Xetra

14.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.22 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
€14.18
Open
€14.30
Day's High
€14.43
Day's Low
€14.24
Volume
10,136,266
Avg. Vol
12,930,927
52-wk High
€17.82
52-wk Low
€10.71

About

Deutsche Bank AG is a bank and holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of investment, financial and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities and institutional clients. It operates through six divisions: Global Markets, which offers financial products, including trading and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): €29,761.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,066.77
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 1.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about DBKGn.DE

Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Workers at Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.

6:58am EDT

BRIEF-Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

* Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources

* IPO could value unit at 8 bln euros (Adds background, details)

Oct 17 2017

Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Deutsche Bank has asked banks to pitch for roles the planned 2 billion euro ($2.35 billion) initial public offering of its asset management business, two people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Oct 17 2017

MOVES-Huchro heads to Deutsche for credit trading

LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Paul Huchro has been made global head of investment grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank. He was previously head of US flow credit trading at Goldman Sachs from 2010 to 2016. He will also head up high yield credit trading in the US and Europe.

Oct 13 2017

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 million to settle Libor claims

Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

Oct 12 2017

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 mln to settle Libor claims

Oct 12 Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

Oct 12 2017

Fitch Downgrades Deutsche Bank Taipei's TWD Bonds to 'AA-(twn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the National Long-Term Rating on Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) outstanding TWD1 billion senior unsecured notes due October 2019 to 'AA-(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. This follows the downgrade of Deutsche Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on 28 September 2017 to 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook from 'A-' with a Negative Outlook. Fitch does not place an Outlook on debt is

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa

* ‍NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA​

Oct 06 2017

LPC - Qatari loans test lenders' loyalties

LONDON, Oct 5 A US$570m syndicated loan refinancing for Turkey-based QNB Finansbank is highlighting the growing difficulties facing international banks as they struggle to maintain impartiality in Qatar's dispute with its neighbours, bankers said.

Oct 05 2017
