DCC PLC (DCC.L)
DCC.L on London Stock Exchange
7,165.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-20.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
7,185.00
Open
7,190.00
Day's High
7,210.00
Day's Low
7,135.00
Volume
142,565
Avg. Vol
177,308
52-wk High
7,595.00
52-wk Low
5,780.00
About
DCC plc is an international sales, marketing, distribution and business support services company. The Company has four operating segments: DCC Energy, DCC Technology, DCC Healthcare and DCC Environmental. The Company's DCC Energy segment operates through three businesses: liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Oil, and Retail and Fuel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£6,390.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|89.20
|Dividend:
|74.63
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.94
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.36
|15.18
DCC forecasts another year of profit growth after profit beat
May 16 Support services company DCC Plc said on Tuesday it expected another year of profit ahead after growth across its divisions helped it beat profit expectations for the year ended in March.